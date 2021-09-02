XAU/USD Tests Daily Resistance

Gold consolidates recent gains ahead of the US jobs reports.
Traders are looking for direction after the metal recouped most losses from the August sell-off. 1832 is major resistance on the daily chart.
A bullish breakout may trigger an extended rally as the short side bails out. We can expect volatility with 1860 as a potential target. A fall below 1790 however would tip the balance to the downside.
1755 would be the first support in a retracement. In the meantime, an overbought RSI has led intraday buyers to take profit.