Thu, Sep 02, 2021 @ 10:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Analysis: Trades Sideways

Gold Analysis: Trades Sideways

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal has continued to trade in the 1,810.00/1,815.00 zone. However, on Wednesday, a USD drop was caused by the US ADP payrolls. The event created a test of the 1,820.00 price level for gold. The 1,820.00 mark provided resistance and the bullion returned to trade in the previous zone.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, the 100-hour simple moving average caught up with the price. If the SMA provides enough support for a surge to start, the price would test the resistance of the 1,820.00 level. A breaking of the 1,820.00 level most likely could result in a test of the high level zone at 1,830.00/1,835.00.

On the other hand, a decline of the rate below the 55 and 100-hour SMAs and the 1,810.00 level would look for support in the 200-hour simple moving average at 1,803.00.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.