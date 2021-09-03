Fri, Sep 03, 2021 @ 08:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Potential Target At 131.00

EUR/JPY Potential Target At 131.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, the common European currency edged higher by 42 pips or 0.32% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the resistance level at 130.40 during yesterday’s trading session.

The EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge higher in the ascending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 131.00 level.

However, the currency exchange rate may reverse from the psychological resistance level at 131.00 within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.