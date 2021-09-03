Fri, Sep 03, 2021 @ 08:39 GMT
AUD/USD Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The 50– hour simple moving average guided the AUD/USD currency pair on Thursday. As a result, the Australian Dollar surged by 52 pips or 0.71% against the US Dollar during yesterday’s trading session.

By and large, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. A breakout through the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate would make a pullback towards the 50– hour SMA at 0.7380 today.

