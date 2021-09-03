The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.1838

Prev Close: 1.1875

% chg. over the last day: +0.31%

Good data on the US labor market has not stopped the decline of the US dollar. The decline in the dollar index plays in favor of the euro strengthening. Considering that investors are betting on the recovery of the European economy, the euro exchange rate may significantly strengthen in the next 1-2 months.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1854, 1.1816, 1.1799, 1.1759, 1.1704, 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1880, 1.1934, 1.1969

From a technical point of view, the general trend of the EUR/USD currency pair has changed to bullish. The price broke through the priority change level and consolidated above. The MACD indicator is still signaling a divergence in the opposite direction. The price has deviated from the moving average; given the divergence, there is an increasing probability of a corrective downward movement. Under such market conditions, it is best to look for sell trades from the resistance levels, where sellers show initiative. Buy trades can be considered only after a pullback to the support levels near the moving average.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.1704 support level and fixes below, the mid-term uptrend will likely be broken.

News feed for 2021.09.03:

US Nonfarm Payrolls (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

US Unemployment Rate (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

US ISM Services PMI (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.3769

Prev Close: 1.3732

% chg. over the last day: +0.46%

The British pound is also getting stronger against the background of the dollar index decline. The growth of quotes is also supported by the growth of Brent oil price. The UK will report on the situation in the industrial and service sectors today.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.3793, 1.3741, 1.3692, 1.3632, 1.3614, 1.3525

Resistance levels: 1.3886, 1.3935, 1.4002

On the hourly time frame, the GBP/USD trend changed to bullish. The price broke through the priority change level on the impulsive movement and consolidated higher. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone, and there are the first signs of divergence on higher time frames. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for buy trades from the support levels after the price pullback, as the price has now deviated strongly from the moving average. Sell positions can only be considered from the resistance levels with short targets throughout the day.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.3692 support level and consolidates below, the bearish scenario will likely resume.

News feed for 2021.09.03:

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 109.97

Prev Close: 109.93

% chg. over the last day: -0.04%

The USD/JPY currency pair is highly dependent on the dynamics of the dollar index now. The dollar index is declining, which leads to a decrease in the USD/JPY quotes. Japan’s services sector activity contracted at the fastest pace in over a year in August as the sharp outbreak of COVID-19 hit the recovery of the world’s third largest economy.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 109.88, 109.43, 109.19, 108.65

Resistance levels: 110.11, 110.34, 110.66, 110.95, 111.48

The main trend of the USD/JPY currency pair is bullish. The price is now trading in a narrow corridor. The MACD indicator is inactive. Under such market conditions, traders should look for buy trades from the support level, where buyers show initiative. Sell positions should be considered only on the lower time frames from the false breakdown zone.

Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.43, the uptrend is likely to be broken.

News feed for 2021.09.03:

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2610

Prev Close: 1.2551

% chg. over the last day: -0.47%

The Canadian dollar is a commodity currency, so the USD/CAD currency pair is highly dependent on the dynamics of the dollar index and oil prices. The dollar index is falling while oil prices are rising. As a result, the USD/CAD currency pair is decreasing due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2518, 1.2471

Resistance levels: 1.2583, 1.2656, 1.2713, 1.2812, 1.2891, 1.2951

In terms of technical analysis, the trend on the USD/CAD currency pair has changed to bearish. The price broke through the priority change level on the impulsive movement and consolidated below. It is now best to consider sell positions from the resistance levels, where sellers show the initiative. Buy positions can be considered from the support levels, but after additional confirmation in the form of buyers’ initiative.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.2812 resistance level and fixes above, the uptrend will likely resume.

News feed for 2021.09.03: