USD/JPY Analysis: Finds Support In 109.6

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal broke out of the triangle pattern. The move was caused by the worse than forecast US employment data, which caused an all-out drop of the USD. The following surge ended at the resistance zone of the August high level at 1,830.00/1,835.00.

On Monday morning, the price had declined and found support in the 1,825.00 level.

If the price of the metal starts a decline, it could look for support in the 1,820.00 level, which previously provided resistance. Below the 1,820.00 level, the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages might provide additional support.

On the other hand, a surge of the price most likely would test the resistance of the 1,830.00/1,835.00 zone before making an attempt to reach the 1,850.00 level.

