Wed, Sep 08, 2021 @ 11:17 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Broke Resistance At 110.25

USD/JPY Broke Resistance At 110.25

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY managed to pass the 110.00 level and surged on Tuesday. During the surge, the rate passed the resistance of the 110.25 level and the weekly R1 simple pivot point. On Wednesday morning, the surge had touched the 110.45 level before the rate retraced back down.

If the decline of the pair continues, the rate could look for support in the 110.00 level. The 110.00 level was strengthened by the 55-hour simple moving average. In addition, the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages were located at 109.97. Moreover, the weekly simple pivot point provides support at 109.92.

However, a surge of the rate would face resistance at 110.20/110.30 and 110.40/110.45. Above these levels, the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 110.75 could serve as resistance.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.