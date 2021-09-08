The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.1867

Prev Close: 1.1842

% chg. over the last day: -0.21%

The Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment decreased to 26.5 from 40.4. ZEW Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone is also negative – 31.1 (previous – 42.7). All this suggests that the pace of economic recovery in Europe is slowing down. Investors shouldn’t also forget about the high inflation rate, so a lot will depend on the ECB meeting tomorrow.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.1816, 1.1799, 1.1759, 1.1704, 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1854, 1.1894, 1.1934, 1.1969

From a technical point of view, the general trend of the EUR/USD currency pair is bullish, but there is also a corrective downward movement observed on the hourly time frame. The MACD indicator became negative. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for sell trades from the resistance levels, where sellers show initiative. Buy trades can be considered from the support levels near the moving average.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.1704 support level and fixes below, the mid-term uptrend will likely be broken.

News feed for 2021.09.08:

US JOLTs Job Openings (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3);

US FOMC Member Williams’s Speech at 20:10 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.3827

Prev Close: 1.3782

% chg. over the last day: -0.32%

The UK government plans to increase the National Insurance Tax to pay for social and health care services. A growing number of business groups and analytical centers oppose this decision since, due to labor shortages, such a move threatens to ruin the possibilities for economic recovery.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.3741, 1.3692, 1.3632, 1.3614, 1.3525

Resistance levels: 1.3793, 1.3886, 1.3935, 1.4002

On the hourly time frame, the GBP/USD trend is bullish, but the beginning of a corrective downward movement is observed. The MACD indicator became negative. Under such market conditions, it is better to look for buy trades from the support levels. Sell positions can only be considered with short targets from the resistance levels, where sellers show initiative throughout the day.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.3692 support level and consolidates below, the bearish scenario will likely resume.

News feed for 2021.09.08:

UK Inflation Report Hearings at 18:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 109.82

Prev Close: 110.28

% chg. over the last day: +0.42%

The USD/JPY currency pair is highly dependent on the dynamics of the dollar index now. The dollar index strengthened yesterday, which led to an increase in the USD/JPY quotes. Japan’s GDP increased by 1.9% in annual terms thanks to solid capital spending and high production volumes, which compensated for weak activity in the service sector.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 110.26, 110.11, 109.88, 109.43, 109.19, 108.65

Resistance levels: 110.66, 110.95, 111.48

The main trend of the USD/JPY currency pair is bullish. The price is now trading in a wide corridor and broke through an important resistance level. The MACD indicator has become positive. Under such market conditions, traders should look for buy trades from the support level, where buyers show initiative. Sell positions should be considered from the positions where sellers show initiative on the lower time frames.

Alternative scenario: if the price falls below 109.43, the uptrend is likely to be broken

News feed for 2021.09.08:

Japan GDP (q/q) at 02:50 (GMT+3).

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.2529

Prev Close: 1.2645

% chg. over the last day: +0.92%

The Canadian dollar is a commodity currency, so the USD/CAD currency pair is highly dependent on the dynamics of the dollar index and oil prices. Yesterday, the dollar index strengthened while oil prices remained at the same level. As a result, the USD/CAD currency pair has significantly strengthened. Today, a lot of macro statistical data are expected to be released in Canada, including an interest rate decision and an accompanying monetary policy statement from the Bank of Canada.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.2583, 1.2518, 1.2425

Resistance levels: 1.2656, 1.2713, 1.2812, 1.2891, 1.2951

In terms of technical analysis, the trend on the USD/CAD currency pair is bearish. But the price is now in a local correctional upward movement. It is better to consider sell positions from the resistance levels, where sellers show initiative. Buy positions can be considered with short targets from the support levels, where buyers show initiative.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.2812 resistance level and fixes above, the uptrend will likely resume.

News feed for 2021.09.08: