Gold Finds Support At 1,785.00

The yellow metal’s decline eventually found support in a zone that is located just below the 1,785.00 level. Meanwhile, it was spotted that the pair has been finding resistance in a zone just above the 1,800.00 mark.

In the near term future, the metal could trade sideways between the mentioned 1,785.00 and 1,800.00 levels until it is approached by the simple moving averages. The SMAs could provide resistance and push the price through the support of the 1,785.00 level.

On the other hand, a recovery of the bullion’s price might face resistance near 1,810.00 where the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages were located at on Thursday.