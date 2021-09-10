Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 07:56 GMT
Elliott Wave View: Gold Rally Can Fail For More Downside

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short-term Elliott wave view in Gold suggests that the cycle from 03 Sep 2021 high is unfolding as a (A), (B), and (C) structure to complete wave ((Y)). The correction remains incomplete favoring more downside extension. Down from that high, gold has began the first leg as wave (A) of the 3 swings that we expect lower. This wave (A) is developing as an impulse structure in lesser degree where wave ((i)) of 1 ended at 1821.49. Pullback in wave ((ii)) of 1 ended at 1827.34 high. Wave ((iii)) of 1 continue lower and ended at 1792.45 low. Then wave ((iv)) of 1 bounce finished at 1802.31 and drop to 1782.48 ended wave ((v)) of 1.

Near-term, as far as the drop remains below wave ((X)) high at 1833.90, expect XAUUSD to extend lower. Currently, we are developing wave 2 as a double correction. Wave ((w)) of 2 already ended at 1801.07. Wave ((x)) connector ended at 1783.92 and bounce to look for complete wave ((y)) of 2. This wave 2 should continue to the upside to 1082.62 – 1814.14 (100.0% – 161.8% fib extension) area to complete wave ((y)) and wave 2 before continue falling in wave 3 of (A) of ((Y)).

Gold 45 minutes Elliott Wave chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

