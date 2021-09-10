Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 07:57 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/JPY Bounces Off Support

EUR/JPY Bounces Off Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Friday, the common European currency declined by 54 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the lower line of an ascending channel pattern at 129.69 during Thursday’s trading session.

Given that the exchange rate has bounced off the support level, formed by the lower line of the channel pattern, buyers could pressure the price higher within the following trading session.

However, the 50– hour simple moving average at 130.12 could provide resistance for the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.