Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Analysis: Tests September High

GBP/USD Analysis: Tests September High

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/USD passed all technical resistance levels up to the September high level zone. On Friday morning, the rate was testing the resistance of the zone. Future forecasts depended on whether the resistance holds.

In the case that the September high zone holds, a potential decline wouldaim at the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3833. Below the pivot point, the pair could find support in the combination of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages near 1.3810.

However, a passing of the September high level zone could result in the pair first testing the 1.3900 level. Afterwards, the 1.3934 level where the weekly R1 simple pivot point is located at might serve as resistance.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.