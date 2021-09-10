Fri, Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/JPY Breakout Could Occur

NZD/JPY Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The NZD/JPY currency pair has been trading in an ascending channel pattern since August 20. The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 4.90% against the Japanese Yen during this period.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 200– period simple moving average at 77.00 could be expected next week.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers could drive the currency exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.