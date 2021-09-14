GBP/CAD Bounces Off Support

Tue, Sep 14, 2021 @ 14:29 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The GBP/CAD currency pair bounced off the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.7300 on September 3. As a result, the British Pound has surged by 1.30% against the Canadian Dollar during this period.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H, daily and weekly time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher during the following trading sessions.

However, bullish traders might encounter resistance at 1.7550 within this week’s trading sessions.

