Wed, Sep 15, 2021 @ 12:25 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Drops By 80 Base Points

USD/JPY Analysis: Drops By 80 Base Points

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The release of the US Consumer Price Index on Tuesday at 12:30 GMT caused a drop of the US Dollar. On the USD/JPY currency exchange rate charts the initial drop was followed up by a short recovery before the decline resumed. By the middle of Wednesday’s European trading hours, the rate had reached the 109.30 level and lost 80 base points.

If the pair continues to decline, technical support could be found in the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 109.18. Below the pivot point, the 109.00 mark might stop or even reverse a decline. Meanwhile, the August 16 and 17 low levels near 109.15 are capable of providing support.

However, a recovery of the rate could find resistance in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.57 and the 109.60 exchange rate level.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.