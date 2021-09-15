GBP/USD Pair Started A Fresh Decline From The 1.3912 High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The British Pound spiked above the 1.3900 zone against the US Dollar. However, the GBP/USD pair struggled to extend gains and started a fresh decline from the 1.3912 high.

It traded below the 1.3900 and 1.3880 support levels. There was also a break below a key bullish trend line with support near 1.3855 on the hourly chart. Finally, there was a close below the 1.3820 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

It is now consolidating near 1.3800 and it is facing resistance near 1.3820. The next key resistance is near the 1.3840 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. If there is a clear break above the 1.3840 and 1.3850 resistance levels, the pair could revisit 1.3900 on FXOpen.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.3800 level. A break below the 1.3800 and 1.3785 support levels could lead the pair towards 1.3700.