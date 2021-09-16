NZD/USD Seeks Support

The New Zealand dollar inched higher after the Q2 GDP beat expectations.
The bulls are looking to consolidate their gains after they cleared the daily resistance at 0.7100. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a bullish bias. However, the kiwi’s struggle to stay above 0.7100 is a sign of overextension in the short term.
A controlled pullback is necessary to gather momentum after a rebound stalled at 0.7150. 0.7055 is the immediate support. Then the psychological level of 0.7000 is a crucial floor.