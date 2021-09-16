NZD/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar inched higher after the Q2 GDP beat expectations.

The bulls are looking to consolidate their gains after they cleared the daily resistance at 0.7100. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a bullish bias. However, the kiwi’s struggle to stay above 0.7100 is a sign of overextension in the short term.

A controlled pullback is necessary to gather momentum after a rebound stalled at 0.7150. 0.7055 is the immediate support. Then the psychological level of 0.7000 is a crucial floor.