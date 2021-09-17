Fri, Sep 17, 2021 @ 12:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Pair Is Now Attempting A Recovery From The 1.1750 Low

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Attempting A Recovery From The 1.1750 Low

By FXOpen

The Euro started a fresh decline from well above 1.1820 against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair traded below the 1.1800 and 1.1780 support levels.

The pair even declined below the 1.1765 zone and settled below the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1750 and the pair is now attempting a recovery. It seems like there is a contracting triangle forming with resistance near 1.1767 on the hourly chart.

A clear break above the 1.1770 and 1.1775 resistance levels could lead the pair towards the 1.1800 zone. The next major resistance sits near 1.1835 on FXOpen.

On the downside, an initial support is near the 1.1755 level. The key support is near 1.1750, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. The next major support is near the 1.1700 level.

FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a Forex and Cryptocurrency Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over a decade of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major Forex brokerage company that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 Forex trading with a wide range of trading instruments: 100+ FX, CFDs, Indices and Cryptocurrency pairs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.