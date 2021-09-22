Wed, Sep 22, 2021 @ 06:44 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

AUD/USD Decline Likely To Continue

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

During Tuesday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar declined by 57 pips or 0.78% against the US Dollar. The currency pair was pressured lower by the 50– hour simple moving average on Tuesday.

Everything being equal, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during the following trading session. The potential target for sellers will be near the 0.7180 area.

However, bearish traders could encounter support at 0.7227 within Wednesday’s trading session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.