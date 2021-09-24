Oil Price Outlook: A Major Bullish Trend Line Forming with Support Mear $72.50

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $70.00 resistance against the US Dollar. The price remained well bid and it even surpassed the $71.50 level.

There was a close above the $73.00 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near $73.51 and the price is now slowly moving lower. On the downside, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $72.50 level on the hourly chart.

A break and close below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $72.00 support level. Any more losses might call for a test of $70.00 on FXOpen.

Conversely, there could be more upsides above the $73.50 level. The first key resistance is near the $74.00 level, above which the price might rise steadily towards the main $75.00 resistance level.