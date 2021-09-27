EUR/USD Could Struggle Near 1.1800, Dollar Consolidates

Mon, Sep 27, 2021 @ 07:08 GMT
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • EUR/USD started an upside correction from the 1.1680 region.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1755 on the 4-hours chart.
  • GBP/USD is facing an uphill task near 1.3750 and 1.3800.
  • Gold price remains at a risk of more downsides below $1,740.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Euro extended its decline below the 1.1700 zone against the US Dollar. EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1683 before it started an upside correction.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair recovered above the 1.1720 resistance level. There was a break above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 1.1788 high to 1.1683 low.

However, the bears seem to be protecting the 1.1750 resistance zone. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the 1.1788 high to 1.1683 low. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1755 on the same chart.

The main resistance is forming near the 1.1800 zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

A close above 1.1800 could start a steady increase. If not, there is a risk of more losses below 1.1700. An immediate support is near the 1.1680, below which the pair could dive towards 1.1620.

Looking at GBP/USD, the pair attempted a strong recovery from 1.3600, but it faced a major resistance near the 1.3750 region.

Economic Releases

  • US Durable Goods Orders for August 2021 – Forecast +0.6% versus -0.1% previous.
  • US Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft for August 2021 – Forecast +0.1% versus 0% previous.

 

Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

