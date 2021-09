EUR/USD is having a potential big move to the downside. The zone for short trades is the POC.

The POC 1.1690-1.1700 is where we can see the selling happening. I am short and I can see that the first target should be the 1.1600 zone. The price needs to break 1.1660 and from there we will see a strong momentum down. Below 1.1600 1.1565 will be open. Now it is shorts who are dominating over longs.Bears are stronger.