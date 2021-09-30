Thu, Sep 30, 2021 @ 08:41 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Analysis: Is Pushed Down By SMA

Gold Analysis: Is Pushed Down By SMA

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The yellow metal pierced the upper trend line of the channel down pattern on Wednesday. However, the 55-hour simple moving average almost immediately provided resistance and caused a drop of the metal’s price. The drop shortly reached below the 1,725.00 before the price began to recover.

On Thursday, the bullion retraced back to the previously pierced upper trend line of the channel down pattern. It appeared by mid-day that the price had resumed to respect the channel’s borders.

In the case of a surge, the bullion would test the upper trend line of the channel down pattern and the 55-hour simple moving average near 1,735.00. Above the 1,735.00 level, the 100-hour SMA could provide resistance near 1,740.00.

Meanwhile, a potential decline of the commodity price would find support in round price levels, as it had done throughout this week.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.