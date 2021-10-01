Dow Futures (YM): A Double Three Correction Is Taking Place

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Short-term Elliott wave view in Dow Futures ( YM) suggests that the decline from the August 16 high is unfolding as Elliott wave double three structure in a bigger wave ((4)) pullback. Down from there, the decline to $33628 low ended wave (W) in a lesser degree double three structure. Up from there, the wave (X) bounce unfolded as a zigzag structure where wave A ended at $34236 high. Wave B pullback ended at $33638 low and wave C ended in 5 waves structure at $34938 high thus completed wave (X) bounce.

Below from there, the decline is unfolding as a lesser degree zigzag structure where wave ((a)) ended at $34121 low. Wave ((b)) ended in 3 swings at a $34554 high. While wave ((c)) is expected to end in between $33686- $33177 area lower. To complete the wave W lower & see a 3 wave recovery in wave X before further downside is seen. Near-term, as far as a pivot from $34938 high stays intact we expect short-term bounces to fail to look for a $32867- $31590 target area lower before the decline from peak gets mature & resume the larger trend.

Dow Futures (YM) 1 Hour Elliott Wave chart