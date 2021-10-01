Fri, Oct 01, 2021 @ 07:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDow Futures (YM): A Double Three Correction Is Taking Place

Dow Futures (YM): A Double Three Correction Is Taking Place

By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short-term Elliott wave view in Dow Futures ( YM) suggests that the decline from the August 16 high is unfolding as Elliott wave double three structure in a bigger wave ((4)) pullback. Down from there, the decline to $33628 low ended wave (W) in a lesser degree double three structure. Up from there, the wave (X) bounce unfolded as a zigzag structure where wave A ended at $34236 high. Wave B pullback ended at $33638 low and wave C ended in 5 waves structure at $34938 high thus completed wave (X) bounce.

Below from there, the decline is unfolding as a lesser degree zigzag structure where wave ((a)) ended at $34121 low. Wave ((b)) ended in 3 swings at a $34554 high. While wave ((c)) is expected to end in between $33686- $33177 area lower. To complete the wave W lower & see a 3 wave recovery in wave X before further downside is seen. Near-term, as far as a pivot from $34938 high stays intact we expect short-term bounces to fail to look for a $32867- $31590 target area lower before the decline from peak gets mature & resume the larger trend.

Dow Futures (YM) 1 Hour Elliott Wave chart

Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.