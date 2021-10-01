Daily Technical Analysis

Fri, Oct 01, 2021 @ 09:42 GMT
By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1570

The common European currency continues to depreciate against the dollar and yesterday violated the support level of 1.1600. The expectations are for the downtrend to continue, leading the pair towards a test of the support level of 1.1420 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the positive direction, the previously mentioned level of 1.1600 is now acting as a resistance for the pair. During today’s session, volatility will most likely spike after the euro area CPI data is announced at 09:00 GMT.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1600 1.1752 1.1560 1.1520
1.1686 1.1782 1.1420 1.1410

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.36

The Ninja is currently found in a consolidation phase at around 111.40. The expectations are for the pair to retest the resistance level of 112.00 once the consolidation is over, and head towards the resistance level of 113.50 in case the test is successful. In the negative direction, the first support level is found at 111.01.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
112.00 112.60 111.63 110.77
112.30 113.50 110.01 110.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3459

The support level of 1.3422 managed to stop the decline of the Cable and, at the time of writing, the pair is in a consolidation phase at around 1.3470. The expectations are for the pair to retest the support at 1.3422 and, if it manages to violate the support, to head towards the support level of 1.3360 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the positive direction, the first resistance level is found at 1.3520

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3520 1.3676 1.3422 1.3400
1.3609 1.3752 1.3400 1.3250

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

