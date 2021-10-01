Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1570

The common European currency continues to depreciate against the dollar and yesterday violated the support level of 1.1600. The expectations are for the downtrend to continue, leading the pair towards a test of the support level of 1.1420 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the positive direction, the previously mentioned level of 1.1600 is now acting as a resistance for the pair. During today’s session, volatility will most likely spike after the euro area CPI data is announced at 09:00 GMT.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1600 1.1752 1.1560 1.1520 1.1686 1.1782 1.1420 1.1410

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.36

The Ninja is currently found in a consolidation phase at around 111.40. The expectations are for the pair to retest the resistance level of 112.00 once the consolidation is over, and head towards the resistance level of 113.50 in case the test is successful. In the negative direction, the first support level is found at 111.01.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 112.00 112.60 111.63 110.77 112.30 113.50 110.01 110.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3459

The support level of 1.3422 managed to stop the decline of the Cable and, at the time of writing, the pair is in a consolidation phase at around 1.3470. The expectations are for the pair to retest the support at 1.3422 and, if it manages to violate the support, to head towards the support level of 1.3360 that is coming from the higher time frames. In the positive direction, the first resistance level is found at 1.3520