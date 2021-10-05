Tue, Oct 05, 2021 @ 10:54 GMT
GER 40 Hovers Over Major Support

By Orbex

Stock markets still jitter over ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The Dax 40 has been treading water over the psychological level of 15000. A bullish RSI divergence in this important demand zone indicates that selling has become less aggressive.

However, it may be too soon to call for a U-turn. The bulls must take out 15330 before they could convince trend-followers of a turnaround. Then, 15700 would be the next hurdle.

On the downside, a bearish breakout would trigger a wave of stop-losses, sending the index towards 14500.

