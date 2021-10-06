NAS 100 Breaks Key Support

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nasdaq 100 struggles as investors rotate out of growth stocks amid an uncertain outlook.

The break below last July’s low (14450) has pushed the index into a deeper correction. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart points to a downgrade in market sentiment.

An oversold RSI has caused a temporary rebound, which would be an opportunity for trend followers to sell into strength. 14330 is the next support. Short-term traders who are brave enough to buy the dips must push through 14850 to secure a foothold.