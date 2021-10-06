Wed, Oct 06, 2021 @ 10:55 GMT
NAS 100 Breaks Key Support

By Orbex

The Nasdaq 100 struggles as investors rotate out of growth stocks amid an uncertain outlook.

The break below last July’s low (14450) has pushed the index into a deeper correction. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart points to a downgrade in market sentiment.

An oversold RSI has caused a temporary rebound, which would be an opportunity for trend followers to sell into strength. 14330 is the next support. Short-term traders who are brave enough to buy the dips must push through 14850 to secure a foothold.

 

