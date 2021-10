Technical analysis

The RSI(14) and the RSI(3) point to a possible downwards movement

The Ichimoku indicator displays a prevailing downtrend

The CCI suggests a possible downwards correction.

Most likely scenario – SELL

Target prices: 1.15413 1.15307

Alternative scenario – BUY

Target prices: 1.15634 1.15749

Key levels

Support 1.15413 1.15307

Resistance 1.15634 1.15749