Mon, Oct 11, 2021 @ 19:31 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Hawkish Comments On Rate Expectations Lift Pound But Bulls Need...

GBP/USD Outlook: Hawkish Comments On Rate Expectations Lift Pound But Bulls Need More Momentum

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable jumped to the new two-week high (1.3673) in early Monday’s trading, lifted by hawkish comments from UK policymakers regarding earlier than expected rate hike, but gains were so far short-lived.

Fresh attempts to break above recent congestion and clear pivotal barriers at 1.3642/62 (20DMA/50% retracement of 1.3912/1.3411) showed initial signs of stall, but the sentiment remains positive and keeps the upside in focus. Broken Fibo 38.2% barrier (1.3603) reverted to solid support, following last Friday’s weekly close above and should protect the downside to keep bulls in play.

Firm break above 1.3662 to expose targets at 1.3721/50 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411/Sep 23 lower top).

Favor dip-buying but caution on potential return and close below 1.3603 as this and risk drop below pivotal 10DMA (1.3564) and neutralize bulls.

Res: 1.3642, 1.3662, 1.3698, 1.3721.
Sup: 1.3603, 1.3583, 1.3564, 1.3543.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.