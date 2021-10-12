Tue, Oct 12, 2021 @ 10:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY Breakout Could Occur

GBP/JPY Breakout Could Occur

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday, the British Pound edged higher by 157 pips or 1.03% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the upper line of an ascending channel pattern at 154.45 during yesterday’s trading session.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading session. A breakout could occur through the upper boundary of the channel pattern.

However, if the channel pattern holds, sellers might target the psychological support level at 153.00 within this session.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.