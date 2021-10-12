NZD/USD Struggles To Rise

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar bounces back as risk appetite makes a timid return after a mixed NFP.

The pair is in a narrow consolidation range between 0.6880 and the psychological level of 0.7000. However, the short-term mood remains downbeat after the kiwi almost gave up all its gains from late August.

The RSI’s double-dip in the oversold area has attracted some buying interest. But the bulls will need to lift the major resistance before they could jump-start a reversal. Failing that, the kiwi would be testing the daily support at 0.6810.