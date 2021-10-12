EURJPY Posts 3-Month High, Recording Double Bottom Pattern

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURJPY has been posting an aggressive bullish rally over the past couple of days, reaching a fresh three-month high around the 131.20 resistance level and is in the process of completing a double bottom formation.

Technically, the RSI indicator is moving hovering in the positive region, while the MACD oscillator is ticking higher, surpassing its trigger and zero lines. Moreover, the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are ready for a bullish crossover in the short-term, while the price has overcome the upper Bollinger band.

Should the pair strengthen its positive momentum and create a higher high than Monday’s session, the next resistance could come around 132.65. A break above this level would take the market until the more-than-three-year-high of 134.11, while even higher the market would shift the bias to a more bullish one.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if prices are unable to break 131.20, the risk would shift back to the downside, with the 130.05 support coming into focus as well as the 200-day SMA at 129.20. A drop lower would drive the pair until the 20- and 40-day SMAs around 129.40. The next key support to watch lower down is 127.90, which overlaps with the lower Bollinger band and is acting a significant support level, creating a double bottom pattern.

Briefly, in case EURJPY surpasses the 131.20 barrier, this would shift the three-month neutral bias to bullish and confirm the reversal double bottom pattern.