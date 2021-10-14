USD/CAD Decline Likely To Continue

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Wednesday, the US Dollar declined by 46 pips or 0.37% against the Canadian Dollar. The 50– hour simple moving average pressured the currency pair lower during Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to trend lower in a descending channel pattern within the following trading session.

However, the currency exchange rate could find support at 1.2425 during Thursday’s trading session.