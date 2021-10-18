GER 40 Heads Towards Major Hurdle

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Dax 40 bounces higher as the market bets on a prolonged low-interest environment.

The major floor at 14800 has seen strong buying interest as traders bought the dip. A bullish close above 15200 has put the short side under pressure. Then a rally above the 30-day moving average indicates further commitment from the buy-side.

The momentum could slow down momentarily as the RSI shows an overbought situation. 15300 would be the first support. A break above the daily resistance at 15700 may resume the uptrend.