GER 40 Heads Towards Major Hurdle

By Orbex

The Dax 40 bounces higher as the market bets on a prolonged low-interest environment.

The major floor at 14800 has seen strong buying interest as traders bought the dip. A bullish close above 15200 has put the short side under pressure. Then a rally above the 30-day moving average indicates further commitment from the buy-side.

The momentum could slow down momentarily as the RSI shows an overbought situation. 15300 would be the first support. A break above the daily resistance at 15700 may resume the uptrend.

