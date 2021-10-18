Mon, Oct 18, 2021 @ 09:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Analysis: Looks For Support

EUR/USD Analysis: Looks For Support

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday morning, the EUR/USD appeared to be looking for support, as it found short term support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1584 and the 200-hour simple moving average at 1.1571. Near term forecasts were based upon whether or not the support levels hold.

In the case of a decline, the pair could reach first for the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1544. Afterwards, the rate might aim for the last week’s low levels at 1.1524/1.1530.

On the other hand, if the EUR/USD recovers, it would face the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.1600. Above the 1.1600 mark, the rate might encounter resistance in the last week’s high level zone at 1.1620/1.1625.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.