Mon, Oct 18, 2021 @ 09:30 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD Outlook: Cable Is Consolidating Under New One-Month High

GBP/USD Outlook: Cable Is Consolidating Under New One-Month High

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable is consolidating under new one-month high (1.3773) in early Monday, following last week’s 0.55% advance and weekly close above double-Fibo barriers at 1.3721 (61.8% of 1.3912/1.3411) and 1.3731 (61.8% of 1.4249/1.3411) that generated bullish signal.

The sentiment remains strong as hopes for BoE rate hike as early as November were boosted by hawkish comments from Governor Bailey, who said that the central bank is gearing up for the first rate hike after pandemic on mounting inflation risk.

Although Bailey sees the recent jump in inflation as temporary, worries that surge in energy prices would push inflation higher and for a longer period, would prompt BoE to act.

Fresh bullish acceleration is facing headwinds from thin daily cloud, which looks like minor obstacle, as the price emerged above thick ascending weekly cloud that underpins.

Rising bullish momentum and double bull- cross of 5/20 and 10/20DMA’s supports the action, but sideways-moving stochastic and RSI suggest bulls may take a breather before resuming.

Broken Fibo barrier offers immediate support at 1.3721 with extended dips expected to find ground above 1.3675 (5/30DMA bull-cross) to keep bulls intact.

Res: 1.3777, 1.3794, 1.3812, 1.3844.
Sup: 1.3721, 1.3675, 1.3662, 1.3643.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Everything You Need to Know about Confluence

Thinking in Probabilities

The Four Letter R-Word

Supply and Demand Trading

The Trader’s Guide to Eurodollar

Five Simple Trading Lessons from Hell’s Kitchen

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.