Tue, Oct 19, 2021 @ 10:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CHF Likely To Maintain Channel

USD/CHF Likely To Maintain Channel

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The US Dollar has declined by 1.19% against the Swiss Franc since October 12. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages during last week’s trading sessions.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during this week’s trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the 0.9160 area.

However, the USD/CHF currency exchange rate might find support at 0.9196 during the following trading sessions.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.