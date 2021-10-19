USD/CHF Likely To Maintain Channel

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US Dollar has declined by 1.19% against the Swiss Franc since October 12. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– period simple moving averages during last week’s trading sessions.

As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern during this week’s trading sessions. The potential target for sellers will be near the 0.9160 area.

However, the USD/CHF currency exchange rate might find support at 0.9196 during the following trading sessions.