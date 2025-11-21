Fri, Nov 21, 2025 @ 09:46 GMT
HSI Index Falls to November Low

Today, the Hong Kong stock index HSI (Hong Kong 50 on FXOpen) is showing downward momentum, dropping below 25,200 for the first time since mid-October.

Factors adding to selling pressure include (according to media reports):

→ Tech sector slump: Hong Kong is following the US, where investors have started offloading tech giants’ shares amid fears of an AI “bubble.” Market participants worry that current company valuations are overinflated. Even Nvidia’s strong report released this week only provided a short-term boost.

→ Geopolitics: In addition to strained trade relations between China and the US, tensions with Japan have added to uncertainty.

→ China’s economic data: Indicators continue to raise concerns despite government stimulus measures.

Technical analysis of the HSI (Hong Kong 50 on FXOpen) shows that price action since late summer 2025 formed an upward channel (marked in blue).

At the same time:

→ on 5 November, the price rebounded sharply from the lower boundary, confirming strong buying interest;

→ this week (as indicated by the arrow), it failed to reverse upwards.

As a result, bears have pushed through an important support level and are attempting to consolidate their gains.

It is possible that:

→ the 25,700 level (where the channel was broken) may act as resistance;

→ bears may grow more ambitious, potentially driving the HSI (Hong Kong 50 on FXOpen) down to test key support around 24,800 in the near term.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

