Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 10:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/CAD Bearish Advance: Breakout Lower Is Possible

USD/CAD Bearish Advance: Breakout Lower Is Possible

By Elite CurrenSea

USD/CAD technical analysis

  • USD/CAD is in strong downtrend.
  • The price is at support.
  • Selling the rallies is possible.
  • Breakout lower below W L3 pivot.

H4 chart EUR/CAD

  • Highest Point of the Swing.
  • Order Block Breakout.
  • W L3 Support.
  • Breakout Target.

The price is in a downtrend. We should see a move down after either a rally or a breakout. Breakout should happen below W L3 1.2315 while a rally might come to 1.2355. Selling should continue towards blue level zones 1.2266-1.2182. Shorts at the M L3 level were spot on and they are playing good as the sellers pushed the price below the important monthly pivot. You can see the sell position in the chart. Have in mind that CAD correlates to OIL too so manage your positions wisely.

 

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.