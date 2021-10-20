EUR/USD Bounces Off 1.1670

Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 16:23 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD failed to surge, as the 1.1670 appeared to have provided the rate with resistance, which caused a decline. By the middle of Wednesday’s trading, the pair had reached the last week’s high level zone, which provided support.

If the rate passes the support of the 1.1620/1.1625 zone, it could aim at the 1.1600 level before reaching the 200-hour SMA at 1.1588 and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1584. In addition, take into account that the 1.1620/1.1625 zone is being strengthened by the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages.

However, a recovery of the EUR/USD might find resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1644. Above the pivot point, the 1.1670 might once again act as resistance.

