GBP/USD Seeks Support

The pound’s rally stalled after Britain’s core CPI dropped below 3% in September. The pair’s recovery has picked up the pace after a close above the daily resistance at 1.3730.

1.3900 is the main hurdle and a bullish breakout would resume the uptrend. However, the RSI’s triple top in the overbought area indicates an overextension. A pullback is necessary to let the bulls consolidate their gains.

The supply-turned-demand zone around 1.3710 is the first level to watch for. Its breach may trigger more profit-takings towards 1.3630.