Fri, Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:36 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Inverted Head And Shoulders – As The Market Is Pushing Higher

Gold Inverted Head And Shoulders – As The Market Is Pushing Higher

By Elite CurrenSea

Gold technical analysis

  • GOLD is breaking above the trend line.
  • The price needs to break 1796 for more upside.
  • Buying the dips is the scenario.
  • 1820 zone is the final target.

  1. Left shoulder.
  2. Head.
  3. Right shoulder.
  4. Bouncing zone.
  5. Target.

The price is bullish. Last week we witnessed buying the dips scenario. Bulls are trying to push the price further up and so far they have been successful. The potential move is higher but the price needs to break above 1796. M H3 and W H4 need to break and the price needs to close above it. Gold is supported by important weekly and monthly camarilla pivots. The final target is the 1820 zone but watches for potential profit-taking today as it is Friday. Buying the dips is the scenario.

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.