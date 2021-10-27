GBP/USD Plummets On Wednesday

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Tuesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate bounced off the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 1.3830 mark. The following decline reached the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.3760 and began to trade around the moving average.

However, on Wednesday morning, the 100-hour simple moving average provided resistance at 1.3780. The event resulted in a sharp move down to the 1.3720 level.

In the case that the decline of the GBP/USD continues, the rate might look for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3706. Immediately below the pivot point, the 1.3700 mark could provide support.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the other hand, a recovery of the pair would most likely encounter resistance in the combination of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3770/1.3775.