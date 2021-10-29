Fri, Oct 29, 2021 @ 12:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGOLD Respects Resistance Of 1,810.00 Level

GOLD Respects Resistance Of 1,810.00 Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Thursday, volatility was caused by the release of the US Advance GDP. During the volatility, the price for gold once again confirmed the 1,810.00 level as a resistance level. The following decline passed the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages. By mid-Friday, the price had almost reached the 200-hour SMA at 1,790.20.

A surge of the metal’s price could once again test the resistance of the 1,810.00 level, before aiming at the resistance of the summer high level at 1,830.00.

On the other hand, the price for gold might look for support in the 200-hour SMA. Below the SMA, a trend line, which connects this week’s low levels could provide support.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.