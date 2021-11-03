Wed, Nov 03, 2021 @ 10:45 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisNZD/USD Retreats From Double Top

NZD/USD Retreats From Double Top

By Orbex

The New Zealand dollar bounced back after the Q3 unemployment rate fell to 3.4%.

A double top at 0.7220 suggests exhaustion in the kiwi’s ascent after the RSI repeatedly pointed to an overbought situation. A break below 0.7130 indicates that the bears have gained the upper hand, pushing the opposing side to close their bets.

The previous supply zone around 0.7070 has turned into a demand zone. This coincides with the 30-day moving average, and along with an oversold RSI, it may gain support from a buy-the-dips crowd.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.