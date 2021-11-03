NZD/USD Retreats From Double Top

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The New Zealand dollar bounced back after the Q3 unemployment rate fell to 3.4%.

A double top at 0.7220 suggests exhaustion in the kiwi’s ascent after the RSI repeatedly pointed to an overbought situation. A break below 0.7130 indicates that the bears have gained the upper hand, pushing the opposing side to close their bets.

The previous supply zone around 0.7070 has turned into a demand zone. This coincides with the 30-day moving average, and along with an oversold RSI, it may gain support from a buy-the-dips crowd.