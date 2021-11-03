Wed, Nov 03, 2021 @ 16:54 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Plunges Below Supportive Trendline

Gold Plunges Below Supportive Trendline

By XM.com

Gold slid aggressively below the ascending trendline in the four-hour chart on Wednesday, signalling more negative sessions ahead. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1,833 – 1,722 downleg at 1, 777 is also positioned in the same region, making any violation important to watch.

With the RSI extending its downtrend towards its 30 oversold level, and the MACD hovering below its signal and zero lines, the odds look to be against the market. Encouragingly, though, the Stochastics suggest the sell-off could only be temporary as the indicator is already flirting with oversold levels.

A close below the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) could immediately stall near the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1,764. The way lower, however, could be even trickier for the bears, as the longer-term ascending trendline drawn from the August lows could put the brakes on the sell-off as it strictly did at the end of September.

On the upside, the 50% Fibonacci of 1,778 and the broken trendline may shift into a resistance role if the bulls resurface. A successful violation at this point could meet the 20-period SMA at 1,787, while higher, the rally may advance towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1,798. If more upside movements unfold, the spotlight would turn to the 78.6% Fibonacci of 1,809.

To sum up, gold is at a disadvantageous position in the short-term picture, with support expected to next develop around 1,764. 

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.