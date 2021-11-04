Thu, Nov 04, 2021 @ 09:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDaily Technical Analysis

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1605

The currency pair still does not seem to be able to find a clear direction and the market is in а range phase, with the lower band being the support of 1.1535 and the upper one – the resistance of 1.1660. Yesterday’s meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to spark much movement on the market and, at the moment, the mood remains mixed. A new bearish attack and a breach of the 1.1535 support could prompt a sell-off towards 1.1410. Given that the pair manages to finish the week above 1.1622, the scales would be tilted in favor of the bulls. A more sustainable rally can only be expected if prices stay above 1.1690.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1622 1.1690 1.1576 1.1410
1.1660 1.1760 1.1535 1.1350

USD/JPY

Current level – 114.22

The market continues to trade in a range limited by the support of 113.38 and the resistance of 114.20. Current prices are hovering at the mentioned resistance and, if the zone is overtaken, the next obstacle for the bulls would be 114.42. The first daily support for the buyers is 113.70. It is likely that the market will continue to trade without a clear direction, but a breach of either border might be able to define the future path of the pair.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
114.20 115.25 113.70 111.96
114.42 116.20 113.21 111.49

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3671

The cable is found in a short-term downtrend, and the picture on the higher time frames is neutral. Current levels are around the first daily resistance between 1.3670 – 1.3690. Expectations remain positive, at least until the support of 1.3575 is breached. A meeting of the Bank of England on its interest rate decision (12:00 GMT) is expected today, and a potential spark in market volatility could blast off prices towards 1.3830. The market is likely to remain choppy performance-wise until the time of the event.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3670 1.3800 1.3575 1.3500
1.3760 1.3830 1.3500 1.3400

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.