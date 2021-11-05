USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The US dollar consolidates recent gains as traders digest the start of the Fed’s taper.

The pair are seeking support around the 20-day moving average after a parabolic rise sent it to a four-year high. An overbought RSI from the daily chart is a sign of exhaustion and traders may be reluctant to push higher.

The greenback has found bids along the demand zone over 113.30. The bulls need to clear the fresh hurdle at 114.45 before they could resume the uptrend. A bearish breakout would trigger a sell-off towards 112.50.