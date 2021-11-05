US 500 Grinds To New Highs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The S&P 500 continues to climb as the Fed deliberately leaves rate hikes off the table. The rally has gained momentum after the index cleared the previous peak at 4550.

Sentiment remains bullish, but an overbought RSI in the daily timeframe may call for a pause. Overextension is also on the hourly chart as the RSI repeatedly ventures above 70.

The bulls are pushing towards the psychological level of 4700. 4620 on the 30-hour moving averages may attract trend followers’ bids in case of a pullback.