Fri, Nov 05, 2021 @ 09:21 GMT
GBPJPY Declines Around 40-Day SMA, Bearish Bias

By XM.com

GBPJPY is retreating around the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) after a strong sell-off on Thursday. The short-term SMAs are pointing down, while the technical indicators are confirming the recent bearish bias. The stochastic is approaching the oversold zone again after the bearish cross within the %K and %D lines, and the RSI is flattening in the negative region.

If the price falls further, immediate support could come from the 152.80 barrier before meeting the 200-day SMA at 151.94. More losses could open the way for the 148.45-148.90 support zone but first it needs to penetrate the Ichimoku cloud at 151.20.

Alternatively, the bulls may test the 20-day SMA around 156.00 before challenging the more-than-five-year-high of 158.20. Even higher, the 160.00 psychological mark could attract attention, taken from the peak on June 2016.

All in all, GBPJPY have been in a negative correction since October 20 in the short-term, but in the broader outlook the market is still bullish.

XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

