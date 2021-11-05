GBPJPY Declines Around 40-Day SMA, Bearish Bias

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPJPY is retreating around the 40-day simple moving average (SMA) after a strong sell-off on Thursday. The short-term SMAs are pointing down, while the technical indicators are confirming the recent bearish bias. The stochastic is approaching the oversold zone again after the bearish cross within the %K and %D lines, and the RSI is flattening in the negative region.

If the price falls further, immediate support could come from the 152.80 barrier before meeting the 200-day SMA at 151.94. More losses could open the way for the 148.45-148.90 support zone but first it needs to penetrate the Ichimoku cloud at 151.20.

Alternatively, the bulls may test the 20-day SMA around 156.00 before challenging the more-than-five-year-high of 158.20. Even higher, the 160.00 psychological mark could attract attention, taken from the peak on June 2016.

All in all, GBPJPY have been in a negative correction since October 20 in the short-term, but in the broader outlook the market is still bullish.